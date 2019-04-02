Harris not at start of Broncos' offseason program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. did not report Tuesday to the Denver Broncos' offseason program as he and the team began what could be a contract standoff.

With a new coach in Vic Fangio, the Broncos were one of the first teams in the league to begin their voluntary offseason work this week. Harris made his fourth Pro Bowl this past season (as an injury replacement).

Harris and linebacker Von Miller are the longest-tenured Broncos players -- Miller as the No. 2 pick of the 2011 draft, while Harris made the team that season as an undrafted rookie.

Entering the last year of a $42.5 million deal signed in 2015, Harris, who would be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season, has made no secret he is seeking a contract extension.

"It's late in my career and I can't waste any years anymore," Harris said earlier this offseason. "It's time for me to win. I always wanted to retire here and finish my career here, but I'm ready to see what changes and things we do.''

The Broncos have finished 6-10 and 5-11, respectively, in the last two seasons -- the team's first back-to-back seasons with double-digit losses since its AFL days in the 1960s.

Harris' value as a defensive back who can line up in the slot, on the outside or even play safety if needed was easy to see this past season.

The Broncos had clawed their way back to 6-6 last season with a Dec. 2 win in Cincinnati, but Harris suffered a fractured lower leg in the game. He then missed the last four games of the season, the Broncos lost all four and coach Vance Joseph and most of his staff were fired the day after the regular season ended.

Harris worked diligently during the team's fade down the stretch, and said he "definitely" could have played in the regular-season finale -- Dec. 30 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- if the Broncos had remained in the playoff race. Harris did play in the Pro Bowl.

Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway has said on multiple occasions he would like to try to work out a new deal for Harris after the draft. Harris' representatives and Elway did meet at the scouting combine in February.

Harris, who has played in 123 games over the last eight seasons, is not expected to report to the team, however, without a new deal. He is the last remaining defensive back from the team's "No Fly Zone'' secondary that was a key part of the team's defense on the way to a Super Bowl 50 win.

The Broncos signed two defensive backs in free agency -- Kareem Jackson (three-year deal for $33 million) and Bryce Callahan (three-year deal for $21 million).

The offseason workouts, per the league's collective bargaining agreement, are voluntary. The only part of the offseason work Harris could be fined for missing is the team's mandatory minicamp in June.