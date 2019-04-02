Steelers 'can't wait' to face OBJ twice a season

Odell Beckham Jr. reflects on his long friendship with new Browns teammate Jarvis Landry. (0:24)

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are ready for the Odell Beckham Jr. challenge.

Starting cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steven Nelson have both expressed excitement to match up with the new Cleveland Brown twice a year.

"I can't wait, man," Haden told TMZ Sports. "You've got to go against the best to be the best."

Haden is going on his third season with Pittsburgh, but once faced Beckham in 2016 as a member of the Browns. Beckham spent his first four seasons with the New York Giants before the Browns acquired him at the start of free agency. He appeared with new teammates Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett and Jarvis Landry in a news conference Monday.

Last month, Nelson had a news conference of his own in Pittsburgh after signing a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Steelers.

Odell Beckham, then a Giant, makes a catch in front of Joe Haden, then with the Browns, when they met in 2016. Jason Miller/Getty Images

He shared his desire to meet Beckham at the line of scrimmage.

"I welcome the challenge -- twice a year, all year," Nelson said.

The Steelers have held their own against the AFC North's reigning best receiver, Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green, who last recorded a 100-yard game on Pittsburgh's defense in 2015.

Beckham is the next threat, and Haden -- who spent seven seasons in Cleveland -- is eager to see what happens.

"I'm happy for Cleveland," Haden told TMZ. "Honestly, that's a great football city, they deserve everything. And Odell, that's one of my good friends. I know him personally. I think he's gonna bring a lot of flash and flair there. It's going to be good for them."