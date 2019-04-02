Incognito pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito pleaded guilty last week in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an arrest in August.

Court records showed that charges of making threats and defacing property were dismissed.

Incognito, 35, had been arrested after allegedly threatening employees at a funeral home where his father's body was being held. According to a police report, Incognito made his hand into the shape of a gun and told one of the employees he had a "truck full of guns" in the parking lot.

It was the second time Incognito was in police custody after being released from the Buffalo Bills' retired list last May. Two days after the transaction, Incognito was taken by police in Boca Raton, Florida, for an involuntary psychiatric commitment after a disturbance at a gym.

Incognito has not played since the 2017 season, after which he accepted a pay cut from the Bills before firing his agent on Twitter and later announcing his retirement.

Appearing on a podcast hosted by former Bills teammate Eric Wood earlier this year, Incognito said he is finishing his degree in communications and sociology at Arizona State University but wants to make a comeback to the NFL.

"I'm in excellent shape," he said. "I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I really think that I can compete at a high level. I still have a passion for the game. ... I feel like I have a few seasons left, so I'm gonna explore that possibility."

Incognito played for Buffalo from 2015 to 2017, appearing in the Pro Bowl each season. The controversial guard was at the center of a 2013 investigation into the bullying of former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, which led to a suspension and Incognito not playing during the 2014 season.