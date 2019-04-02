Source: Ravens expect G Yanda to play in '19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens still expect Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda to play this season, a league source said on Tuesday.

There had been recent speculation that Yanda was contemplating retirement. Yanda, 34, is scheduled to make $7 million in the final year of his contract.

At the NFL scouting combine, coach John Harbaugh said Yanda is "coming back and ready to roll."

Yanda is a seven-time Pro Bowl player who is considered one of the top guards of the past decade. He is an integral part of Baltimore's run-heavy offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"In regards to Marshal, we love Marshal and we'd love Marshal to continue to play for us for years," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at Tuesday's pre-draft news conference. "He's a great player. He's still playing at a high level. He's a Raven. You can define a Raven and put a picture of Marshal Yanda up there and that's him."