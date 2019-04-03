Ex-Titans OG Spain agrees to deal with Bills

Former Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Wednesday.

Spain reflected on his agreement with the Bills on Twitter:

Thank u to the @Titans ,Titans fans, and the city of Nashville for an amazing 4 years. It was an incredible place to have my dreams come true - the NFL is something I have dreamed about since childhood. I feel incredibly grateful to continue my career in @buffalobills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YyCjbdwcQE — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) April 3, 2019

Spain becomes the sixth offensive lineman added by the Bills in free agency, joining Spencer Long, Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe, Jon Feliciano and LaAdrian Waddle.

Between these six linemen, the Bills have added 317 career games, 196 career starts and $39.05 million guaranteed (not including Spain). There is a strong possibility the Bills will have four new starters on their offensive line next season with the draft still to come.

Spain, who has 48 starts over a four-year NFL career, was benched in Week 13 by the Titans, but he rebounded the following week to help running back Derrick Henry set a single-game rushing record (238 yards) in a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Spain, who signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2015, is more suited for a power rushing attack. Along with center Ben Jones and right guard Josh Kline, the Titans' interior line struggled at times this season as the team gave up 47 sacks.

The Titans' passing offense ranked 29th this season, averaging just 186 yards per game.

After starting six games at guard as a rookie, Spain moved to left guard in 2016 -- starting 13 games -- and helped form one of the best offensive lines in the NFL as DeMarco Murray led the AFC with 1,287 rushing yards.

ESPN's Mike Rodak and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.