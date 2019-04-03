Stafford's wife having surgery for brain tumor

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on Wednesday that she will undergo surgery this month for a brain tumor discovered earlier this year.

She announced the diagnosis in a lengthy post on Instagram. She explained the process of what she and her husband went through, from her starting to feel dizzy to eventually getting the diagnosis from doctors.

Kelly Stafford, who has 153,000 followers on Instagram, said it began with a bout of vertigo in January. The vertigo continued, and when she suffered a spell while she was holding the Staffords' third child, Hunter, they went to the emergency room and had bloodwork done.

The bloodwork came back clear but the vertigo continued, so on the recommendation of a Lions team doctor, she had an MRI.

The results showed she had an acoustic neuroma, which is a benign tumor, on her cranial nerves.

Stafford, who said the prospect of brain surgery left her "completely terrified," asked for prayers for herself and her family.

"Please pray for Matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn't imagine being out in the waiting room," she wrote.

The Staffords have been active in the Detroit community since Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft.