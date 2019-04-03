Officials dismiss felony charge against Bennett

Harris County prosecutors have moved to dismiss a felony charge of injury to the elderly against veteran defensive end Michael Bennett that is related to an alleged incident after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Bennett was a spectator in Houston to watch his brother, Martellus, then a player for the New England Patriots, on Feb. 5, 2017. After the game, Michael Bennett allegedly shoved his way onto the field, where players were gathering to celebrate, according to the DA's office. NRG security personnel, including a 66-year-old paraplegic woman, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access, but he allegedly pushed her arm as he made his way through them.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at the time that the woman suffered a sprained shoulder.

"After looking at all the evidence and applying the law, a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Harris County District Attorney's Office chief of staff Vivian King said in a release Wednesday. "There was probable cause to warrant a charge initially, but after a careful review of all the pre-charge and post-charge evidence, we cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Officials said they conducted "an extensive review" that included video obtained in a prior investigation as well as surveillance video captured by the NFL and its associates.

The felony charge carried a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

"We dismissed this case in the interest of justice," King said. "After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do."

Bennett, 33, was traded to the Patriots this offseason.