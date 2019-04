Kraft's attorneys allege illegal search by police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Attorneys for Robert Kraft are attacking the Florida police investigation that resulted in the New England Patriots owner being charged with paying for sex at a massage parlor.

In a document filed Wednesday in Palm Beach County court, Kraft's attorneys allege Jupiter police illegally searched the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

They also say that video cameras the officers hid inside the spa violated constitutional privacy protections.

They want all evidence collected against Kraft, who has pleaded not guilty, to be thrown out, including video that police say shows him receiving paid sex acts from spa employees.

Twenty-four other men face similar charges in Palm Beach County. If Kraft's attorneys prevail, they could cite that decision to get evidence against them thrown out.

Prosecutors declined comment Wednesday. Jupiter police did not respond to emails or telephone calls seeking comment.