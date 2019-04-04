Source: Raiders release wideout Roberts

The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes a day after the team signed wide receiver Ryan Grant.

The Raiders have revamped their wide receiver depth chart this offseason. Oakland added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Grant and released Jordy Nelson and Roberts.

Nelson retired from the NFL last week.

Roberts, 28, was scheduled to be paid a base salary of $4.45 million in 2019. The Raiders saved $4.65 million on their salary cap by releasing him.

Roberts had 45 receptions for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season, his fifth with the Raiders.

He has 158 receptions for 1,826 yards and 13 touchdowns in 62 games, including 25 starts.