RG III felt he had a shot at Jaguars' starting job

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Robert Griffin III believed he had a chance to start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 if they hadn't signed Nick Foles.

Griffin said the Jaguars tried to trade for him last year at the end of the preseason and before the trade deadline in October. That's why Griffin only signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Ravens until the Jaguars' quarterback situation was resolved.

"We knew that was an opportunity and there'd be a chance if things didn't work out with Nick Foles," Griffin said on the Ravens' podcast. "We just wanted to wait and see what would happen."

Griffin, 29, got his NFL career back on track last season with the Ravens after being out of the league for a year. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Griffin will again serve as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson in 2019.

Besides the possibility of going to the Jaguars this offseason, Griffin said he had talks with other teams, including the Miami Dolphins.

"I ultimately felt like those situations weren't good," Griffin said on the podcast. "I'm not looking to go somewhere and be a bridge or be there for a season and go somewhere else. I'm looking for stability and opportunity. For me right now, Baltimore is the best situation."

For his career, Griffin has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 9,004 yards in 45 games, with 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner also has rushed for 1,670 yards and another 10 TDs while playing for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and the Ravens.