LB Emanuel: 'Time to walk away' after injuries

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel announced his plans to retire from the NFL on Thursday.

It's been a good run, my retirement statement pic.twitter.com/kYyhz0XzUe — Kyle Emanuel (@KyleEmanuel51) April 4, 2019

The 27-year-old Emanuel became a free agent in March, but he had not signed with a team through the first month of free agency.

"There is no one specific reason why I came to this decision, but as I contemplated it this offseason, something told me it was time to walk away," Emanuel said in his post on Twitter. "Although it wasn't the sole reason, the injuries have started to pile up and I had to take my long-term health into consideration. I have no idea what will come next which is scary and exciting at the same time, but I can't wait to get started on whatever it is."

A fifth-round selection by the Chargers in the 2015 draft out of North Dakota State, Emanuel started 32 games in four seasons for the Chargers, totaling 147 combined tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Emanuel also was a core special teams player for the Chargers and played through pain, missing only one game in four seasons due to injury.