Bengals RB Walton facing charges for 3rd time

Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton surrendered to police on Thursday and is facing four charges, including a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, following Walton's third off-the-field incident this year.

According to court records, he is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence, marijuana possession and reckless driving, in addition to the felony charge. All charges are related to an incident that occurred in Miami on March 12.

Mark Walton, who starred as a running back at Miami, played mostly on special teams for the Bengals last season. AP Photo/John Raoux

The Miami Herald reported that police officers attempted to pull Walton's car over because they said it was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. Walton pulled the car over in front of a house and officers ordered him to the ground as he was exiting the car. Walton began to run and was subdued with a stun gun, but he dislodged the prongs and escaped, according to the report.

Officers reportedly searched the car and found 14 grams of marijuana and a legally purchased 9 mm carbine rifle with fully loaded clips.

This is the third incident for Walton in 2019. He was charged with battery on Feb. 16. In that incident, Walton allegedly grabbed a phone from his neighbor during an argument in a parking garage. His hearing for that charge is currently scheduled for April 8.

He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Jan. 16. He has a hearing scheduled for June 5 for that charge.

Walton was also arrested in 2016 on drunken driving charges when he was 19. Those charges were later dropped, and Walton's attorney told reporters that Walton was the victim of a setup.

Walton, 22, was selected by the Bengals out of Miami in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Walton played mostly on special teams and carried the ball only 14 times last season, rushing for 34 yards, an average of 2.4 yards per carry.

A statement from the Bengals said the team is currently gathering information and offered no further comment.