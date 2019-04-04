Four-time Pro Bowl G Sitton retires from NFL

Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton is retiring from the NFL, he told ESPN Radio Wisconsin on Thursday.

Sitton made his decision public hours after the birth of his child.

He had been a free agent after the Miami Dolphins released him on March 13 as part of their roster purge under the team's new regime.

Sitton's final NFL season in 2018 ended shortly after it started when he tore his rotator cuff in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Sitton, 32, underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve in September.

He played in 11 NFL seasons, including his first eight with the Green Bay Packers and two years with the Chicago Bears.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.