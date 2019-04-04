Source: Chiefs sign ex-AAF player Reaser

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first NFL team to sign a player from the Alliance of American Football with the addition of cornerback Keith Reaser, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The AAF suspended operations earlier this week and announced Thursday that all of the league's players were allowed to sign with NFL teams.

The Chiefs will give Reaser $100,000 up front in the form of a $50,000 signing bonus, a $25,000 workout bonus and a $25,000 roster bonus, the source said.

Reaser had played for the league-best Orlando Apollos and made three interceptions and 12 tackles in the eight-game season.

Reaser, a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014, previously spent time with the Chiefs in 2017-18 and played in one game for the team before being released last September.

He appeared in 29 NFL games with the Niners from 2015-17.