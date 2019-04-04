Source: Top AAF WR Ross to sign with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have reached a deal with wide receiver Rashad Ross, who led the Alliance of American Football with seven receiving touchdowns for the Arizona Hotshots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ross, 29, becomes the second AAF player to sign with an NFL tea. The Kansas City Chiefs signed cornerback Keith Reaser.

The AAF suspended operations earlier this week and announced Thursday that all of the league's players were allowed to sign with NFL teams.

Ross has previous NFL experience with a number of teams since going undrafted out of Arizona State in 2013. He appeared in games with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, serving mostly as a kick returner. He caught eight passes for 184 yards and a touchdown and scored one time as a kick returner for Washington in 2015.

Ross was second in the AAF with 583 receiving yards.