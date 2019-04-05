Sources: Rosen expected at Cardinals workouts

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is expected to report for the start of the team's offseason program Monday despite rampant trade speculation, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

With less than three weeks until the NFL draft, the Cardinals have yet to engage in trade talks involving the 2018 first-round pick, sources told Schefter.

There's widespread belief the Cardinals will draft Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick on April 25.

There was precedent had Rosen decided not to report. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah didn't report Monday for the start of the Cleveland Browns' offseason program amid reports he was about to get traded; Ogbah was indeed traded to the Kansas City Chiefs later in the day.

However, despite reported interest from a number of teams, the Cardinals have yet to make Rosen available via trade.

Rosen was drafted 10th overall last year and was inserted in the starting lineup by Week 4. The Cardinals finished 3-13 after a turbulent season that saw two offensive coordinators. Head coach Steve Wilks was fired after the season and replaced by former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury recruited Murray to Texas A&M when he was the Aggies' offensive coordinator, fueling speculation Arizona will choose the Heisman Trophy winner with the top pick later this month.