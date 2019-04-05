        <
        >

          Raiders sign former Falcons, Pats safety Richards

          7:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed a pair of free agents, safety Jordan Richards and defensive end Alex Barrett.

          Oakland announced the moves Friday, a day after releasing wide receiver Seth Roberts.

          Richards made a career-high 12 starts and played 15 games last season for the Falcons after spending 2015 to 2017 with the Patriots before being traded. He had 39 tackles, 27 solo, and three passes defensed.

          Barrett appeared in two games for Detroit in 2017 and spent the rest of '17 and most of last year on the Lions' practice squad. He then played with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

          In eight games with the Fleet, he had 15 tackles and two sacks.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices