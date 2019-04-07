JuJu answers AB's slight, slams ex-Steeler's ego

Dan Orlovsky agrees with Antonio Brown that JuJu Smith-Schuster is defending Ben Roethlisberger so he gets paid, but does not blame him for it. (1:29)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is clapping back.

After another social media slight from former teammate Antonio Brown, the Steelers wideout used Twitter to respond on Sunday.

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Brown, now an Oakland Raider, got Smith-Schuster's attention with a scathing comment in response to a Steelers fan tagging Brown to a post highlighting Smith-Schuster's team MVP award.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

The tweet from Brown was citing the crucial Week 16 fumble in New Orleans in the final minute.

Smith-Schuster also tweeted a quote from author Mark Twain:

Brown took a perceived shot at Smith-Schuster last week when he tweeted that players who haven't been paid shouldn't be trusted. Smith-Schuster -- who is still on his rookie contract while Brown is on his third extension -- had expressed his support for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shortly before then.

Despite 15 touchdowns last season, Brown's relationship with Roethlisberger deteriorated late in the season. Issues with the team coupled with the desire for a new deal prompted the Steelers to trade Brown to Oakland in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks.

Whispers of Brown's unhappiness with the team MVP voting surfaced late in the season, and Brown's tweet echoes those suspicions. Steelers players vote for the award, which Brown had won four times in nine years.

Smith-Schuster led the Steelers in receptions (111) and yards (1,426) last season.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN in a recent interview that the presence of Smith-Schuster wasn't a factor in Brown's desire in a trade, but rather the need for a new start.