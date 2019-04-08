Alliance of American Football players who have signed with NFL teams

AAF co-founder Bill Polian says high costs mainly caused the AAF to suspend operations and there is only room for one professional football league. (1:07)

The folding of the Alliance of American Football has opened up AAF players to sign with NFL teams, and a few of them already have made that leap. Here's a running list of AAF players who have agreed to terms with NFL franchises.

Andrew Ankrah, DE

Signed with: Washington Redskins

AAF team: Orlando Apollos

Ankrah was undrafted out of James Madison in 2018 and attended a few minicamps last season. He was a standout at James Madison, helping the Dukes to the 2016 FCS national championship. He was named the Colonial Athletic Association defensive player of the year in 2017.

J.C. Hassenauer, C

Signed with: Pittsburgh Steelers

AAF team: Birmingham Iron

Hassenauer was undrafted out of Alabama in 2018 after playing guard and center for the Crimson Tide. He spent the 2018 season on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad and was the highest-graded Iron offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jack Tocho, CB

Signed with: Pittsburgh Steelers

AAF team: Birmingham Iron

Tocho was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and spent that season on the Vikings' practice squad. Tocho had 19 tackles and an interception for Birmingham.

Brandon Greene, T

Signed with: Carolina Panthers

AAF team: Birmingham Iron

Greene was undrafted out of Alabama in 2017 after playing offensive line and tight end for the Crimson Tide. He spent the 2017 season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad before signing with the Iron.

Parker Collins, C

Signed with: Carolina Panthers

AAF team: Atlanta Legends

Collins went undrafted in 2017 after playing at Appalachian State, but he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams that season. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 but was waived in an injury settlement. He has yet to see regular-season game action in the NFL.

Kitt O'Brien, G

Signed with: Carolina Panthers

AAF team: Birmingham Iron

O'Brien went undrafted in 2013 after playing at Ball State. He was on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad in 2015 and 2016 and the Cleveland Browns' practice squad in 2017. O'Brien also played two seasons in the Arena League. He has yet to see regular-season game action in the NFL.

Alex Barrett, DE

Signed with: Oakland Raiders

AAF team: San Diego Fleet

Barrett went undrafted out of San Diego State in 2017 and spent the majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the practice squad of the Detroit Lions. Barrett played two games for Detroit in 2017.

Derron Smith, S

Signed with: Minnesota Vikings

AAF team: San Antonio Commanders

Smith was a sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 and played 31 games for the Bengals, before he was released during the 2017 season. Smith then was picked up by the Cleveland Browns, with whom he played seven games in 2017, but he was released by Cleveland prior to the 2018 season. Smith had seven tackles and one fumble recovery in his three NFL seasons.

Duke Thomas, CB

Signed with: Minnesota Vikings

AAF team: San Antonio Commanders

Thomas was undrafted out of Texas in 2016 and spent that season on the practice squads of the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He was injured during the 2017 season and spent the 2018 season on the practice squad of the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts.

Garrett Gilbert, QB

Signed with: Cleveland Browns

AAF team: Orlando Apollos

Gilbert was a sixth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2014 out of SMU. He spent time with the Rams, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers, playing one game with the Panthers last season. Gilbert threw for 1,842 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games with Orlando.

Rashad Ross, WR

Signed with: Carolina Panthers

AAF team: Arizona Hotshots

Ross played three seasons in the NFL from 2014 to 2016, after going undrafted out of Arizona State in 2013. Ross played in games with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, mostly as a returner. He caught eight passes for 184 yards and a touchdown for the Redskins in 2015. He led the AAF with seven receiving touchdowns and was second in the league with 583 receiving yards.

Keith Reaser, CB

Signed with: Kansas City Chiefs

AAF team: Orlando Apollos

Reaser, a fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Florida Atlantic in 2014, was the first AAF player to sign with an NFL team. He played three seasons, mostly with the 49ers, participating in 29 games -- 28 of them coming in 2015 and 2016. Reaser spent 2017 with the 49ers and Chiefs before being released. He had three interceptions and 12 tackles for the Apollos.

De'Vante Bausby, CB

Signed with: Denver Broncos

AAF team: San Antonio Commanders

Bausby, who was undrafted out of Pittsburg State in 2015, earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad in 2017. He played six games for the Eagles in 2018, starting one, after participating in four tilts with the Chicago Bears in 2016. Bausby combined for 26 tackles in his two NFL seasons.