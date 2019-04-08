Former rugby star Wade signs with NFL's Bills

Former England rugby union player Christian Wade clocked a 4.53 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in Tampa. (1:33)

Former England rugby union player Christian Wade has signed for the Buffalo Bills, the team said on Monday.

Editor's Picks NFL's Pathway offers a wild American dream to international athletes As seasoned college football stars head for the Combine in Indianapolis, there is another route into the NFL for hopefuls from other sports like rugby -- but it is no less challenging.

Wade quit English Premiership rugby side Wasps in October to join the NFL's International Pathway Program, which offers players from outside of the U.S. a route into the league.

The former winger trained alongside six other International Pathway prospects at a camp in Florida and clocked a 4.53 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in Tampa last week. He joins the NFL as a running back.

Wade, 27, was expected to be up for selection at the NFL Draft later this month but has signed for the Bills -- who finished with a 6-10 record last season.

The Bills, as well as the other three AFC East teams, will each get a roster exemption from the NFL, meaning they get an additional spot on their roster for the 2019 season.

"We've been allocated RB Christian Wade as part of the International Player Pathway program," the Bills tweeted following the announcement.

Wade retired from the English Premiership third on the all-time try scorers list, having scored 82 tries in 130 matches. Despite his consistent try-scoring form, he was continually overlooked for England selection and only received a solitary international Test cap.

Wade is not the first rugby player to join a NFL team. Former rugby union players Christian Scotland-Williamson and Alex Gray joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons respectively through the Pathway Program, while former Australian rugby league star Jordan Mailata was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

At 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Wade is significantly smaller than the rugby players to have previously made the move stateside.