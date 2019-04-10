Civil suit against Jaguars' Dareus dismissed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A civil complaint alleging that Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus sexually assaulted a woman in Tampa in January 2017 and gave her a sexually transmitted disease has been dismissed.

Per court records, Hillsborough (Florida) County circuit court judge Paul L. Huey dismissed the complaint with prejudice on Feb. 11, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.

A phone call to Dareus' agent was not returned, nor was an email to his attorney.

According to court documents, a woman identified as Jane Doe filed a civil complaint on Dec. 12, 2017, alleging that Dareus sexually assaulted her on Jan. 8, 2017, at a residence he was renting in Lutz, Florida, a town adjacent to Tampa. The complaint also said the woman was eventually diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease. She was seeking damages in excess of $15,000 from Dareus.

Per the complaint, the woman said she met Dareus at downtown Tampa club Club Aja Channelside on Jan. 7, 2017, and was eventually invited to an after-party at a residence that Dareus was renting. The woman said a man gave her a drink that tasted strange and, after taking a sip, she asked for another, which she said did not taste strange. The woman alleges that Dareus at one point grabbed her breast and attempted to put his hand between her legs.

In the complaint, the woman said she "blacked out" at some point, and the last thing she remembered before blacking out was being led down a hallway to a bedroom. She said she later woke up and noticed she was partially clothed and Dareus was asleep in the bed next to her.

The woman said she was distraught and upset, left the room, and was driven back to her Tampa hotel. She said she remained in the room until she flew back to Las Vegas on Jan. 9. Per the complaint, the woman said she decided to come forward in December 2017 after months of emotional distress.

Per court records, the attorney for Jane Doe filed a motion in November to withdraw, citing a lack of communication with Jane Doe and irreconcilable differences. The motion was granted on Nov. 16 and Dareus' motion to dismiss the complaint was granted three months later.

Dareus also is the subject of a similar civil complaint filed in Duval County in July 2018 by a Texas woman, who alleges that Dareus sexually assaulted her and infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Per the complaint, the woman, also identified only as Jane Doe, alleges she and Dareus went on a date in Houston last April and then later that night he had sex with her while she was unconscious. She also said she woke up the following morning in pain and was unable to remember what happened the previous night. The woman and Dareus saw each other the next two days and had sex each time, and she was later diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease, the complaint states.

Per court records, Duval County circuit court judge Tyrie Boyer dismissed the lawsuit on March 14 but gave the woman and her attorneys 20 days to file an amended complaint, which was filed on April 2. Dareus and his attorneys have 20 days to respond to that complaint.