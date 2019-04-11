Jags' Fournette arrested over suspended license

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop and charged with knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Jacksonville jail records.

Fournette paid a $1,508 bond and was released after spending less than 30 minutes at the Duval County Jail.

The Jaguars released a statement in which they said they were aware of Fournette's "situation," are gathering more information and would not have any further comment at this time.

Fournette's arrest is related to a speeding ticket he received in Jacksonville Beach on Nov. 17, 2018. Fournette was cited for driving 12 mph over the posted 25-mph speed limit, which carried a $204 fine. Court records show he did not pay the fine, and the case was sent to a collection agency on March 18.

In Florida, failure to pay a speeding ticket results in a suspended license.

This is the latest trouble for Fournette, who already was facing questions about his maturity, commitment to football, conditioning, on-field behavior and production after a disappointing 2018 season.

Fournette, the fourth overall pick in 2017, missed six full games and half of two others with a right hamstring injury in the first eight weeks of the 2018 season, and there was mounting frustration inside the organization about the length of his absence. The Jaguars built their offense around a power-run game that had a hard time functioning consistently without him on the field.

Fournette was also suspended without pay for one game for leaving the bench and fighting with Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson during the Jaguars' 24-21 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 25. Fournette said he ran across the field because he saw Lawson shove Carlos Hyde and wanted to defend his teammate.

Shortly after that, the Jaguars told Fournette they were voiding the guaranteed money remaining in his contract as punishment, a move that Fournette has appealed with the NFL.