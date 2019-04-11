Source: Dallas OT Collins had shoulder surgery

FRISCO, Texas -- Add Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins to the list of players rehabilitating from offseason surgery.

A source confirmed that Collins had surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff in early February. The plan is to limit Collins' work during the offseason program so he can be good for training camp.

The news of Collins' surgery was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum, and cornerback Byron Jones had hip surgery last month.

When the three players will get on the field during training camp is up in the air. Lawrence said Tuesday that he would be ready for the start of the season, with a projected recovery time of four to six months. Jones is looking at potentially being ready sometime during camp if the rehab proceeds well. Collins faces a longer rehab than Lawrence, which is why he had the operation shortly after the season ended.

Collins has started 32 straight games at right tackle since making the move from left guard after his first two seasons. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Right guard Zack Martin had elbow surgery in January, but it has not kept him from taking part in the captains' workouts at The Star before the official start of the offseason program next week. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins had foot surgery in January and is progressing well.