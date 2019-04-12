Hall of Fame lineman Forrest Gregg dies at 85

Forrest Gregg, who earned the nickname "Iron Man" for playing in a then-record 188 consecutive NFL games during his Hall of Fame career, died Friday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was 85.

The former offensive lineman, who was a seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, played 15 seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys from 1956-1971.

Legendary coach Vince Lombardi once called Gregg "the best player I ever coached."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Barbara and the Gregg family," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement. "He was a legendary player for the team, one of the greatest in our history. The ultimate team player, he raised the level of play of those around him. He also had a great connection with the organization over the years. We enjoyed welcoming him back to Lambeau Field and seeing fans appreciate him around the state."

After his playing career, Gregg went on to coach the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Packers, compiling a record of 75-85-1 over 11 seasons. He led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in the 1981 season, where the Bengals lost to San Francisco 26-21.

"The game lost a giant today," Hall of Fame president David Baker said in a statement. "Forrest Gregg exemplified greatness during a legendary career that earned him a Bronzed Bust in Canton. He was the type of player who led by example and, in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him. Forrest symbolized many great traits and virtues that can be learned from this Game to inspire people from all walks of life."

A guard and tackle, Gregg won a half-dozen NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls with the Packers. Gregg finished his career with a Super Bowl title with the Cowboys in 1971.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Gregg, a native of Birthright, Texas, played collegiately at SMU. He was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 1956 NFL draft.

Gregg was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011, and he had overcome melanoma in 1976 and colon cancer in 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.