An attorney for Robert Kraft argued Friday that the public release of video evidence in the prostitution solicitation case against the New England Patriots owner would invade his privacy, while a state attorney acknowledged there was no evidence of human trafficking at the spa Kraft visited.

William Burck told a Palm Beach County judge that releasing the video would only satisfy a "prurient interest" during a hearing held in part to determine whether media outlets -- including ESPN -- could offer arguments in the case.

Investigators initially said they were targeting human traffickers, but Assistant State Attorney Greg Kridos told the judge there was no evidence of human trafficking at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida -- claims Kraft was never linked to.

Burck said the previously highly publicized allegations of human trafficking by both police and State Attorney Dave Aronberg had amounted to "politicking" and that they added to potential harm to Kraft's privacy in releasing video evidence while also jeopardizing his right to a fair trial on two counts of solicitation.

Jupiter police obtained a search warrant to secretly record at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Police say those cameras captured Kraft twice paying to have sex with spa employees in January. Kraft was one of about 300 male customers charged in a multicounty investigation that also resulted in 10 massage parlors being closed and their owners charged with felony prostitution.

Attorneys for media outlets say redacted versions of the video evidence should be released on public interest grounds, and Judge Leonard Hanser said Friday that he would grant their motion to intervene in the case.

He gave parties a deadline of Tuesday to submit additional documents.

Kraft's attorneys say the videos are an illegal invasion of privacy and are not necessary to be released publicly because the affidavits describe the acts that took place. They are seeking a motion to suppress the videos, arguing they also would mar chances for a fair trial.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.