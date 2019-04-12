Redskins' Foster won't be suspended by NFL

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster won't be suspended, the NFL announced Friday, but he will be fined the equivalent of two game checks. Foster will accept the fine, opting not to appeal the NFL's decision, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foster was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. Florida prosecutors dropped the charges in January, but the NFL continued to investigate the situation to see whether Foster warranted a suspension under the personal conduct policy.

He had been suspended for the first two games of last season for a misdemeanor marijuana charge and misdemeanor gun charge. The San Francisco 49ers released him the day after he was arrested in November; the Redskins claimed him off waivers two days later, a move that caused controversy. Foster was placed on the commissioner's exempt list and missed the final five games.

Foster, a first-round pick in 2016, can now join his teammates when they start offseason workouts at Redskins Park on Monday. He's expected to start at inside linebacker.

In a statement, the NFL said, "Foster has acknowledged that he is responsible for his actions, and he has committed to a comprehensive accountability plan developed by the league, the NFLPA, and the Washington Redskins to help him grow personally and avoid future misconduct. Foster was advised that any future incidents will likely result in more substantial discipline."

Redskins team president Bruce Allen, who expressed confidence all offseason that Foster wouldn't be suspended, said the team has guidelines in place to help him. In a statement, he said those plans include counseling, weekly meetings with the club's player-engagement director and meetings with the team chaplain.

"Reuben understands that his past actions have led a lot of people to doubt him," Allen said in the statement. "He has committed to doing the work necessary to earn the trust of his teammates, our great fans, and the NFL.

"We have been very clear with Reuben that his past does not have to determine his future -- but the responsibility is squarely on him to change."

Foster said in a statement, "I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them... I am committed to not letting you down."