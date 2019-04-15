        <
          Raiders WR Brown settles suit in balcony incident

          1:01 PM ET
          Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has reached a settlement on a highly publicized lawsuit in South Florida.

          Brown faced two lawsuits from an April incident, during which Brown allegedly yelled at security and threw items from inside an apartment and off a balcony, according to documents obtained by ESPN. Both lawsuits were for "damages in excess of $15,000, exclusive of" attorney fees and interest.

          Brown has settled the suit from the guardian of a 2-year-old boy, alleging "intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault" after items flung from the 14th floor of The Mansions at Acqualina nearly hit the child, according to Miami-Dade County court filings. The child was with his grandfather near the pool area of the complex when large items -- including two vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture -- fell close to them, according to the filings, which say the child has experienced anxiety and trouble sleeping since.

          The owner of the multimillion-dollar condo Brown leased also filed a case against Brown for damages and breaching the apartment agreement. TMZ first reported the settlement.

