Rams RB Gurley says knee 'feeling pretty good'

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Running back Todd Gurley reported Monday for the first day of the Los Angeles Rams' voluntary workout program prepared to answer numerous questions about the status of his left knee.

"It's feeling pretty good," Gurley said. "Taking it day by day."

Gurley said there was "not really" any discussion about the possibility of an offseason procedure on his knee, and that his immediate focus was on the present when asked if a long-term management plan was in place.

"All I need to worry about is how I'm feeling right now," Gurley said. "I don't know how I'm going to be feeling six months from now. So like I said, just kind of keep working hard, doing what I've been doing these past couple of years."

When asked if he was able to confirm reports that he had a degenerative knee or arthritis, Gurley avoided any such label.

"I mean, all I can focus on is how I'm doing right now," Gurley said. "Feeling pretty good, like I said, taking it day by day and just trying to get better, get ready for the next season."

Gurley's left knee, which was surgically repaired in 2014, kept him sidelined for Week 16 and 17, after he rushed for 1,251 yards and scored a league-best 21 touchdowns in 14 games.

Gurley returned for the playoffs and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in a divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys.

However, his performances in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII led to continued speculation that his knee continued to cause discomfort.

Against the New Orleans Saints in the conference title game, he gained only 13 total yards on five touches. And in a loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, he rushed for 35 yards in 10 carries.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Gurley, who last July signed a four-year, $60-million extension, would remain a focal point of the offense.

"Todd has shown that he is capable of carrying the workload," McVay said of Gurley, who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. "Todd is a guy that's been a focal point of this offense. He's going to continue to be."