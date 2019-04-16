        <
          Source: Chargers, Benjamin agree to extension

          9:33 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Chargers and Travis Benjamin have agreed to a one-year extension that keeps the wide receiver under contract through 2020, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates.

          The source said Benjamin will receive a $3 million signing bonus while reducing his base salary from $5.25 million to $1 million for 2019. The agreement also creates $2.75 million in salary-cap space for the Chargers.

          Benjamin posted 12 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season.

          Benjamin's 2019 salary was previously non-guaranteed.

