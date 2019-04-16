Ravens' Jackson faults his mechanics

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In watching film this offseason, Lamar Jackson realized the biggest problem with his consistency was mechanics.

Over the past two months, Jackson threw the ball every day during the week in Florida, looking to improve his timing, footwork and ultimately his accuracy. He completed 58.2 percent of his passes last season, which ranked 37th in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

"I probably got lazy, trying to make things happen with my arm and not following through with my legs," Jackson said on the second day of the team's offseason workout program, which were his first comments since the end of the season. "It showed a lot when I threw an inaccurate ball."

Editor's Picks Typically off center, will Ravens shore up middle for Lamar Jackson? The Ravens have never drafted a center in the first round, but given how much they plan to run the ball it's a position that could be in the mix.

As a rookie, Jackson replaced the injured Joe Flacco around midseason and led the Ravens to their first AFC North title in six years. But he proved to be more dangerous as a runner than a passer.

In the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Ravens struggled for the first time to run the ball with Jackson and failed to move the ball when they had to rely on Jackson's arm. His 48.2 completion rate ranked as his worst all season.

The biggest question surrounding the Ravens is whether Jackson can take the next step in the passing game. He was the only starting quarterback in the playoffs whose completion rate fell below 64 percent.

Jackson took off January before beginning to throw again at the start of February. Under the guidance of his former high school coach Joshua Harris, Jackson threw to Ravens receiver Jordan Lasley and Louisville receiver Jaylen Smith.

"I feel like I was throwing a lot better this offseason," Jackson said. "But we'll have to see when OTAs [offseason training activities] get here."

Some of Jackson's struggles can be chalked up to inexperience. Of the five quarterbacks drafted in last year's first round, Jackson had a better completion percentage than everyone except Baker Mayfield (63.8 percent).

Where Jackson has to make the most strides is his throws to the sideline. He was the NFL's worst quarterback on passes outside the numbers, completing 47.8 percent of them (33-of-69).

Jackson believes widening his feet when throwing the ball will boost his success on the longer throws to the outside.

"Right now, I don't feel like I'm the best I can be," Jackson said. "You'll have to see when the season comes. I'm still working."