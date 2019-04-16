Powder blues to serve as Chargers' home uniform

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- In anticipation of the NFL's release of the regular-season schedule on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers announced the switch to the team's iconic powder blue jerseys as its primary home uniform for the 2019 season.

Variations of the powder blue uniforms date back to the team's inaugural 1960 season in Los Angeles. The Chargers incorporated the uniform into the color scheme until the 1974 season. The Bolts brought back the powder blues as an alternate jersey in 1994 during the league's 75th anniversary season.

The Chargers' iconic powder blue jerseys date back to the team's inaugural 1960 season in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File

Since then, the Chargers are 20-16 when wearing the retro jerseys, including 4-0 under coach Anthony Lynn.

Asked about the possibility of his team rebranding for the opening of the new Inglewood stadium in the summer of 2020, Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said the franchise intends to embrace the team's legacy, and the latest move to make the powder blue jerseys the team's primary uniform is further indication of that.

"I've talked to our fans, and they love the uniforms and the colors," Spanos said. "They love the lightning bolt. It's truly iconic. It's very special, and we have a great history.

"When you look at players like LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts, Junior Seau and on and on, I think it's important to keep that tradition going."

The Chargers also will wear the gold facemask when wearing powder, white or royal blue uniforms.

The Bolts were the first team in league history to wear a colored facemask when they debuted it with their blue helmet in 1976. The Chargers most recently brought back the gold facemask in 2016, using it whenever they wore the team's color rush uniforms the past three seasons.