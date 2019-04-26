2019 NFL draft: Pros and cons for every first-round pick

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray might be shorter than NFL scouts would like, but his instincts and athletic ability more than make up for it. (2:23)

Why Kyler Murray is the draft's most fascinating prospect (2:23)

The 2019 NFL draft is finally here. We're tracking every pick for Rounds 1-7, and you can see all of the best available prospects in the class.

Come back later tonight for full analysis of all 32 first-round picks. Here's the Round 1 order:

Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots