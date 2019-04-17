Reports: Patriots' season opens against Steelers

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will open their 2019 regular season with a Sunday night matchup at home against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots' schedule also features a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, as New England will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, according to reports.

Some other highlights on New England's schedule reportedly include a Week 8 home game against the Cleveland Browns, a Week 9 game on Sunday night in Baltimore against the Ravens, a Week 11 game in Philadelphia against the Eagles and a Week 12 game at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL will announce its entire 2019 schedule Wednesday night.

Multiple other team schedules were reported early Wednesday, including that of the New York Jets, who will host Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.

The Jets will play their first road game of the season in Week 3, when they visit the rival Patriots.