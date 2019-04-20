49ers scout, ex-NFL RB Reggie Cobb dies at 50

Former NFL running back and Tennessee Volunteers star Reggie Cobb has died at the age of 50, the San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday.

Cobb scouted for the 49ers for the past 10 years and for other clubs before them.

Details of his death were not disclosed.

Cobb played in the NFL for seven seasons. He was drafted in the second round by Tampa Bay in 1990 and also played for Green Bay, Jacksonville and the New York Jets.

We're saddened to hear of the passing of former running back Reggie Cobb. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cobb family. pic.twitter.com/rSlRpg2mAd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 20, 2019

"We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement Saturday. "Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile.

"For 10 years, the 49ers were better because of Reggie and these unique qualities that he possessed. He was a top-notch scout and an exemplary man whose years of service to this organization and the National Football League will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning."

In college, Cobb finished third on Tennessee's career rushing list. He was part of the Volunteers' 100th anniversary team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.