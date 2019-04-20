Lennon's 'Sgt. Pepper's' piano sold to Colts' Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS -- An upright piano that John Lennon used to write Beatles' songs has been sold at auction to Jim Irsay. Just "A Day in the Life" of the owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

Irsay tweeted Saturday that he's "elated" to now own the instrument Lennon used to compose songs for The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album.

The Indianapolis Star reports the piano, made in the 1870s, was auctioned on the site GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, with a minimum required bid of $575,000. The site estimated it would sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. As of Saturday afternoon, the final price tag had not yet been announced.

Irsay called ownership of the piano a "responsibility I take seriously, with future generations in mind."

The Star reports Irsay previously bought guitars once owned by music legends Jerry Garcia, Prince and Bob Dylan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.