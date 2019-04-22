Stafford's wife home after brain tumor surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on Sunday that she is home from the hospital following surgery to remove a brain tumor earlier this week.
Stafford said she was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma earlier this year after dealing with spells of vertigo starting in January. Tests revealed the tumor, and she announced it on April 3.
She posted on Instagram that her surgery was scheduled to take six hours, but it took 12 to complete because the doctors found an abnormal vein. She wrote, though, that her doctor was familiar with the issue and had written a paper on it.
This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me. I wanna take a second to thank all of you for all the prayers. They have worked. I know they have. When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein.. maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one We chose. He had seen it before and written a paper on it. That's truly God's work. The prayers for my family, I'm beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am home and learning my new norm. It'll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than y'all will ever know. #cupscrew
Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Matthew Stafford has asked for privacy for his family at this time. Kelly Stafford has posted multiple times on social media saying that she has been overwhelmed by the support since she made her diagnosis public.