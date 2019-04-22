Bills add former Jags RB Yeldon to backfield

The Buffalo Bills signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract on Monday.

He joins a Buffalo backfield that already includes veteran running backs Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy.

The Bills have been active in free agency, adding several new offensive players, including Gore, wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, tight end Tyler Kroft and offensive linemen Mitch Morse, Spencer Long and Quinton Spain.

T.J. Yeldon becomes the latest offensive addition in free agency made by the Bills this year. Photo by David Berding/Icon Sportswire

Yeldon's time with the Jaguars didn't end on good terms. Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin blasted Yeldon and Leonard Fournette for their demeanor on the sidelines during the 2018 finale after both players sat on the bench (Yeldon was active but Fournette was not) and appeared disinterested throughout the 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Coughlin released a statement after the game in which he said they were "disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

The 25-year-old Yeldon didn't do much the second half of the 2018 season, carrying the ball 23 times and catching 18 passes in the final eight games. He was a much bigger part of the offense in the first half of the season, when he started in place of Fournette, who missed six games because of a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars drafted Yeldon in the second round (36th overall) of the 2015 draft and he led the Jaguars in rushing as a rookie with 740 yards despite missing four games with an injury.

He finished his four years in Jacksonville with 1,892 yards and six rushing touchdowns and 171 catches for 1,302 yards and six touchdowns.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.