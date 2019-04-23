Source: Wilson gifts O-line $12K in Amazon stock

Quarterback Russell Wilson, fresh off signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, is thanking each of his offensive linemen with $12,000 in Amazon stock, ESPN confirmed on Monday.

TMZ was first to report the gifts.

In a letter to all 13 of Wilson's linemen, the highest-paid player in the NFL expressed his gratitude toward the men who protect him on Sundays.

"You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family," Wilson wrote. "This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten."

Wilson went on to write that he wanted to give his linemen something that would have a lasting impact on their families' lives.

"You have invested in my life," Wilson wrote, "this is my investment into yours."

The 30-year-old Wilson reached an extension with the Seahawks that made him the highest-paid player in the league last week.