Broncos' Miller off the hook for shark catch

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will reportedly not be prosecuted for catching a hammerhead shark off the coast of Miami a year ago.

The owner and operator of the boat was charged with fishing for sharks without a permit and failure to release the animal in a way that ensures maximum probability of survival, according to records obtained by USA Today.

@vonmiller/Instagram

Miller is an avid fisherman and hunter, but hammerheads are classified as "Group 3" sharks, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the harvesting of them in state waters is a second-degree misdemeanor. In Florida, second-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, as determined by a judge.

The FWC had opened an investigation after animal rights groups saw social media posts of Miller's catch and cried foul. Miller did release the shark and later defended his actions.

"I went fishing. Everybody knows that I hunt and fish. It's what I do. But I also believe in conservation. I'm not just out there going crazy," Miller said at last season's Broncos' offseason program. "We followed the rules. I did everything I was supposed to do."