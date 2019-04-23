OBJ doesn't hold back in rant against Giants

Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. react to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Twitter rant after being called out for being a problem in the Giants locker room. (1:58)

Odell Beckham Jr. went on a tweeting spree Monday night and took offense at the perception that he's a cancer in the locker room. He also expressed discontent with New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur.

Beckham initially responded to a headline by HotNewHipHop that suggested Gettleman claims a "culture problem" led to a trade that sent Beckham to the Cleveland Browns last month. The Giants received first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Gettleman said recently in an NJ.com column that the Giants had a culture problem. He thought that has since changed.

"Not anymore," Gettleman said.

Beckham seemed to think that was a specific swipe at him as a teammate. He started defending himself after opening the floor on Twitter.

Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I'm cancer to a place that's ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Beckham didn't hold back. He referenced some of the comments that Gettleman had made prior to the trade and spoke of a disagreement with Shurmur late in the season. Gettleman had said on multiple occasions that the Giants didn't sign Beckham to trade him. They traded him seven months after signing him to a record contract.

Gettleman's comments didn't go unnoticed by the star receiver.

"We didn't sign him to trade him..." you don't get married to get a divorce ... I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed ... we were still losing. PERIOD... money doesn't bring happiness brotha... remember that — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

There appear to be some other points of contention as well, even if Beckham claimed to be in a good space and the happiest he has ever been. This became apparent when he addressed not traveling with the team nor being on the sideline for the final four games of the season.

Beckham was sidelined with a quadriceps injury that surprised the team.

Ask the coach .... I beggged him to go to each and every one of those games actually for my teamatws and to be on the sideline for the home games... he told me "No".... anything else sir. (That's to whoever tweeted askin why I didn't travel while I was hurt....) next — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Nobody seemed completely off-limits in Beckham's Twitter storm. There was this veiled reference in response to a video making its rounds showing quarterback Eli Manning practicing with his teammates.

A fan wondered why there weren't any similar videos while Beckham was a member of the Giants.

😂🤐 *takes the high road* I'm workin on the best me! That's all I can say — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

Beckham still claims to have held back.

I gave them everything I had bruh bruh errr Sunday . Just put some respect on my name that's all I'm sayin! I ain't sayin nothin, n trust me I got a LOTTTTT of info that people don't kno about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls ! Ya diggg — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

And he wasn't happy with the send-off he received. The Giants issued a news release with a statement that thanked him for his contributions.

Im not upset in ANY way about where I landed. But outta respect what they did , was crazy! And beyond disrespectful ! I wanted nothin but the best for NY. But on to a new chapter.... ITS LIFE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

Given all that has happened, there will be no return to the Giants.

I won't be coming back my friend. So I will enjoy it thank u!!! Forever love NY tho, u gave me my first opportunity to do what god planned for me to do! Much luv — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

The Browns are his new team. Cleveland is his new home.

Cleveland is my home now. Trust me I'm comin wit a bag fulll of energy, I want to win. Period. Im right where God wanted me to be. Let's have some fun! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

What u don't understand !!!!!! I've never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Beckham insists he's happy and content despite the Twitter session.