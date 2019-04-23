        <
        >

          OBJ doesn't hold back in rant against Giants

          play
          Golic Sr: I would never have traded Odell (1:58)

          Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. react to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Twitter rant after being called out for being a problem in the Giants locker room. (1:58)

          10:56 AM ET

          Odell Beckham Jr. went on a tweeting spree Monday night and took offense at the perception that he's a cancer in the locker room. He also expressed discontent with New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur.

          Beckham initially responded to a headline by HotNewHipHop that suggested Gettleman claims a "culture problem" led to a trade that sent Beckham to the Cleveland Browns last month. The Giants received first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.

          Gettleman said recently in an NJ.com column that the Giants had a culture problem. He thought that has since changed.

          "Not anymore," Gettleman said.

          Beckham seemed to think that was a specific swipe at him as a teammate. He started defending himself after opening the floor on Twitter.

          Beckham didn't hold back. He referenced some of the comments that Gettleman had made prior to the trade and spoke of a disagreement with Shurmur late in the season. Gettleman had said on multiple occasions that the Giants didn't sign Beckham to trade him. They traded him seven months after signing him to a record contract.

          Gettleman's comments didn't go unnoticed by the star receiver.

          There appear to be some other points of contention as well, even if Beckham claimed to be in a good space and the happiest he has ever been. This became apparent when he addressed not traveling with the team nor being on the sideline for the final four games of the season.

          Beckham was sidelined with a quadriceps injury that surprised the team.

          Nobody seemed completely off-limits in Beckham's Twitter storm. There was this veiled reference in response to a video making its rounds showing quarterback Eli Manning practicing with his teammates.

          A fan wondered why there weren't any similar videos while Beckham was a member of the Giants.

          Beckham still claims to have held back.

          And he wasn't happy with the send-off he received. The Giants issued a news release with a statement that thanked him for his contributions.

          Given all that has happened, there will be no return to the Giants.

          The Browns are his new team. Cleveland is his new home.

          Beckham insists he's happy and content despite the Twitter session.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices