Sources: Seahawks agree to deal Clark to Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks in this week's draft, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Clark, who had yet to sign the $17.128 million franchise tag given to him by the Seahawks, is still working out the final details of a long-term deal with the Chiefs, sources told ESPN. Once it is agreed to, Clark will fly to Kansas City to take a physical and finalize the trade, sources told ESPN.

The Chiefs have two second-round picks in the 2020 draft, including the one they received from the San Francisco 49ers after dealing linebacker Dee Ford, who also had a franchise tag. The lower of the No. 2s will go to Seattle after the season.

Before the trade, the Seahawks had a league-low four picks in this year's draft.

Clark will better fit the Chiefs' 4-3 defensive scheme that they are going to next season under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

He led the Seahawks with 13 sacks and also had four forced fumbles and an interception last season, and he added another sack in a wild-card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Clark's 33 sacks since 2016 ranks ninth in the league, and his 2,045 defensive snaps in that span are fewer than the eight players ahead of him, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Of the 21 players with at least 25 sacks since 2016, Clark's average of a sack every 63.9 snaps ranks seventh.

The Seahawks recently added defensive ends Cassius Marsh and Nate Orchard in free agency. Dion Jordan, who spent the past two seasons with Seattle, remains unsigned.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team last week.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.