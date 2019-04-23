Bell, Lee not at Jets workout; Gase not worried

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets star running back Le'Veon Bell wasn't among the players present for the start of the team's voluntary three-day minicamp.

Linebacker Darron Lee, whose role with the team is uncertain, also wasn't on the practice field Tuesday.

Coach Adam Gase downplayed it, stressing the session is not mandatory. He adds that Bell, signed as a free agent last month, was with the team during the first week of offseason workouts, and Lee has been present.

Teams with new coaches are allowed to hold a voluntary minicamp early in the offseason program. The Jets' mandatory minicamp begins June 4.

Gase says players can keep up to date on what the team is doing through their iPads.

Lee's name has been mentioned in trade speculation leading up to the draft. He has started at inside linebacker the past three seasons, but the Jets signed C.J. Mosley last month to team with Avery Williamson at that spot.