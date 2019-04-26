2019 NFL draft: Pick order

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray might be shorter than NFL scouts would like, but his instincts and athletic ability more than make up for it. (2:23)

The 2019 NFL draft is finally here, and the order is set. We're tracking every pick for Rounds 1-7, and you can track all of the best available prospects in the class.

NFL Nation reporters assess every first-round pick:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese soccer player

Search Score: 100

Endorsements: $37 million

Social following: 148 million

Last year's rank: 1

The World Fame #1 is never far from the news. In July, he broke the Serie A transfer record when he swapped Real Madrid, his club of nine years, for Italian champions Juventus in a 100 million euro deal. Two months later, Las Vegas police reopened an investigation into accusations that he'd raped a woman in 2009. Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing. The case has thus far had little impact on his popularity: Juventus' shares have doubled since his arrival. -- Elaine Teng

2. LeBron James

American basketball player

Search Score: 47

Endorsements: $52 million

Social following: 45.3 million

Last year's rank: 2

Since 2010's "The Decision," LeBron James' free-agency announcements have had less pomp and circumstance. All eyes are on The King anyway, peaking last July 1 when Klutch Sports sent out an understated news release: LeBron to the Lakers. No TV special or magazine essay; just as much interest. -- Anthony Olivieri

3. Lionel Messi

Argentinian soccer player

Search Score: 54

Endorsements: $28 million

Social following: 103.1 million

Last year's rank: 3

The disappointment doesn't stop for Lionel Messi when it comes to Argentina. He suffered his latest failure on the international stage in June when France knocked Argentina out in what could be Messi's final World Cup. The one positive? Messi's eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo was eliminated on the same day.-- Gus Elvin