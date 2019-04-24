Tucker sets kicker records with 4-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens and kicker Justin Tucker have agreed to a four-year extension, it was announced Wednesday.

The extension makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. The $23.05 million deal includes $12.5 million fully guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the signing bonus all set records for a kicker.

The Kick Is Up And It's Good The Ravens' Justin Tucker has made 90.1 percent of his career field goals, the highest mark by any kicker in NFL history with at least 100 field goals made. Kicker Pct. Justin Tucker 90.1% Robbie Gould 87.7% Stephen Gostkowski 87.4% Dan Bailey 86.6% >> Minimum 100 FGs made

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, had been scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. This deal keeps Tucker with the Ravens through the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old Tucker has put himself in a class by himself among kickers, converting 90.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. No other kicker has hit over 88 percent for a career.

Known for his strong leg and big personality, Tucker is the first kicker in league history to make at least 30 field goals in six consecutive seasons. Excluding blocked kicks, he hasn't missed a field goal from inside 50 yards since 2015.

He made 35 of his 39 field goal attempts last season, including five of 50 yards or longer, and finished with 141 points.

Tucker joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent and tryout player in 2012. He beat out Billy Cundiff for the job and quickly established himself as one of the top kickers in the game.

He was named a first-team All-Pro for the third time last season, however Tucker has not made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons despite missing a combined five field goals in 2017 and 2018. In those seasons, Tucker is 62-for-67 for a 92.5% success rate.

The undrafted free agent out of Texas has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Ravens, making 237 of his 263 attempts and missing only one PAT in 242 regular-season attempts for a total of 952 points.

With Tucker signed, other Ravens in line for extensions are outside linebacker Matthew Judon, inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and defensive tackle Michael Pierce.