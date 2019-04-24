Stafford back with Lions after wife's surgery

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was at the Detroit Lions' training facility Monday morning, a day after his wife announced she had returned home following brain surgery last week.

Kelly Stafford underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor last week. On Sunday, she posted on Instagram that she had left the hospital.

The Lions had told Matthew Stafford to take as much time off as needed this offseason, but he was at the training facility first thing Monday.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Stafford has asked for privacy for his family at this time. Kelly Stafford has posted multiple times on social media saying she has been overwhelmed by the support since she made her acoustic neuroma diagnosis public.

