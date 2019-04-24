Kelly Stafford back in hospital after surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, returned to the hospital for overnight observation after struggling to taper off steroids following her brain tumor surgery last week.

She posted on Instagram Wednesday that she tried to deal with the headaches and other issues but finally decided to get help.

"I was so wrong. The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn't keep anything down," Stafford wrote in the post. "Including meds. I ended up in the ER very early this morning, back on steroids and pain medication. At first I felt like I had failed, like I couldn't handle it. But what I really failed at was listening to my own body.

"A lesson I feel like I am going to have to keep reminding myself of."

Kelly Stafford was discharged from the hospital Sunday after going through a 12-hour procedure to remove the tumor last week. Matthew Stafford, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, returned to the Lions facility for workouts Monday.

He has been told by the team to take all the time he needs to tend to his wife's recovery. It is unclear how his plans changed after his wife's return to the hospital.