Kelly Stafford back in hospital after surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, returned to the hospital for overnight observation after struggling to taper off steroids following her brain tumor surgery last week.
She posted on Instagram Wednesday that she tried to deal with the headaches and other issues but finally decided to get help.
A little update: I thought I could do it. They told me tapering off the steroids was going to be very difficult. The first picture was yesterday when I was on what I thought was my last day of steroids. I thought I could power through the pain and massive headaches that were challenging me throughout the day. I figured i could pull my strength from one of the strongest people I know, matthew. I told myself the pain would succumb to me, I wouldn't succumb to it. I was so wrong. The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn't keep anything down, including meds. I ended up in the ER very early this morning, back on steroids and pain medication. At first, I felt like I had failed, like I couldn't handle it.. but what I really failed at was listening to my own body. A lesson I feel like I am going to have to keep reminding myself of. Thank you again for everything. I just wanted to give a little update. They will keep me here overnight just to monitor in hopes of going home in the morning.
Kelly Stafford was discharged from the hospital Sunday after going through a 12-hour procedure to remove the tumor last week. Matthew Stafford, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, returned to the Lions facility for workouts Monday.
He has been told by the team to take all the time he needs to tend to his wife's recovery. It is unclear how his plans changed after his wife's return to the hospital.