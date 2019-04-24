Chiefs' Hill will not face child abuse charges

The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney's office has declined to file charges against Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill or his fiancée, it was announced Wednesday.

District Attorney Stephen M. Howe said that although he believes a crime occurred, the evidence in the case doesn't clearly establish who committed the crime.

According to police reports, officers in Overland Park, Kansas, were called to Hill's home on March 14 to investigate an alleged battery in which a juvenile was a victim. Hill was not listed in the report. Hill's fiancée, Crystal Espinal, was listed under "others involved."

The Kansas Department of Children and Families has been investigating the alleged battery.

"This office has reviewed all the evidence compiled by these agencies and has declined to file charges against Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal," Howe said during a news conference Wednesday. "We are deeply troubled by this situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child in question. We believe a crime has occurred. However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime."

Officers had previously been called to Hill's address March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill's name was listed on that report. According to Overland Park police, the case was closed three days later when prosecution was declined.

Howe said Hill's status as a star NFL player had no bearing on his decision and that he has not spoken with the Chiefs organization, which was aware that the investigation was taking place. Hill is still subject to discipline by the NFL.

He participated alongside teammates during the Chiefs' voluntary offseason conditioning program April 14.

"We're full steam ahead,'' coach Andy Reid said about the two-time All-Pro receiver at that time. "I'm not here to judge. I'm here to coach."

Hill, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, caught 87 passes last season and ranked fourth in the NFL in both receiving yardage (1,479) and touchdown receptions (12).

While at Oklahoma State, Hill was convicted of domestic assault and battery after punching and choking his girlfriend. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes. He was dismissed from OSU and finished his collegiate career at West Alabama.

He completed probation in 2018, and his conviction was dismissed.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.