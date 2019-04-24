Blind fan, 13, to read Ravens' pick off Braille card

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Mo Gaba, a blind 13-year-old fan of the Baltimore Ravens who is battling cancer, will make draft history this week.

Gaba will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick off a card written in Braille. He'll call out the Ravens' fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall) from the Ravens' Draft Fest on Saturday.

Meet our friend, Mo.



Mo will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick in Braille. pic.twitter.com/5nMPpifA8t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2019

Gaba, who lost his sight at 9 months old, received the news Wednesday while he was calling a local radio show and Ravens coach John Harbaugh surprised him by dialing in on the other line.

Harbaugh shocked Gaba with the invitation to announce the pick.

"Really? I've never done that before," Gaba said. "I would like to do that. Yeah!"