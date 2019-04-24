        <
        >

          Blind fan, 13, to read Ravens' pick off Braille card

          6:04 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • University of Maryland graduate
            • Lives in the Baltimore area with his wife and son
            Follow on Twitter

          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Mo Gaba, a blind 13-year-old fan of the Baltimore Ravens who is battling cancer, will make draft history this week.

          Gaba will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick off a card written in Braille. He'll call out the Ravens' fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall) from the Ravens' Draft Fest on Saturday.

          Gaba, who lost his sight at 9 months old, received the news Wednesday while he was calling a local radio show and Ravens coach John Harbaugh surprised him by dialing in on the other line.

          Harbaugh shocked Gaba with the invitation to announce the pick.

          "Really? I've never done that before," Gaba said. "I would like to do that. Yeah!"

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices