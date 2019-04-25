Chiefs' Hill: Working hard to be best person I can

District Attorney Stephen M. Howe says he has declined to file charges against Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill following the investigation of an alleged battery in which a juvenile was a victim. (0:39)

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who will not face charges of child abuse, issued a statement Thursday saying he is "working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be."

"I love and support my family above anything," Hill said in the statement issued Thursday. "My son's health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win."

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, will not be charged. District Attorney Stephen M. Howe said that although he believes a crime occurred, the evidence in the case doesn't clearly establish who committed the crime.

According to police reports, officers in Overland Park, Kansas, were called to Hill's home on March 14 to investigate an alleged battery in which a juvenile was a victim. Hill was not listed in the report, but Espinal was listed under "others involved."

Although Hill referred to his son in his statement, neither the district attorney's office nor police have identified the child referenced in the police reports.

Attorneys for Hill also released a statement Thursday, saying Hill has maintained he was "innocent of any crime" and that he has been cooperating with authorities.

"Contrary to some media reports, Tyreek cooperated with law enforcement, waived his Fifth Amendment rights, and answered questions from both law enforcement and DCF [Kansas Department of Children and Families]," Hill's attorneys said in the release. "Unfortunately, due to laws related to confidentiality, as much as he would like to, he cannot comment regarding specific allegations."

On Wednesday, Howe said officials were "deeply troubled" by the situation.

"[We] are concerned about the health and welfare of the child in question," Howe said. "We believe a crime has occurred. However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime."

Officers had previously been called to Hill's address March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill's name was listed on that report. According to Overland Park police, the case was closed three days later when prosecution was declined.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families has been investigating the alleged battery.

Hill is still subject to discipline by the NFL.

The Chiefs issued a comment late Wednesday acknowledging the district attorney's decision but declining further comment, citing the ongoing investigation by the Department for Children and Families.

Hill, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, caught 87 passes last season and ranked fourth in the NFL in both receiving yardage (1,479) and touchdown receptions (12).

While at Oklahoma State, Hill was convicted of domestic assault and battery after punching and choking his girlfriend. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes. He was dismissed from OSU and finished his collegiate career at West Alabama.

He completed probation in 2018 and his conviction was dismissed.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.