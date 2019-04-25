La. Tech's Ferguson helps victims during draft

Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson is helping people in Ruston, La. after the tornado there, and because there's no cell service, may not know if he's drafted on Friday, when he is projected to be a second-round pick.

Like most in the area, Ferguson has no cell service and is out looking for missing people, delivering water to people who don't have it and trying to help all those in need in Ruston. Two people were killed in Ruston when the tornado ripped through the town in the middle of the night. In all, at least five people were killed by storms in Louisiana and Texas.

"Instead of having a draft party and celebrating a lifelong dream, he's out helping other people," Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson said Thursday. "It speaks to this young man's character."

Lawson has been unable to reach Ferguson about Thursday's draft and where he might go in it. He doesn't know when he will be able to reach Ferguson again. But he does know his client is OK and he has power in his home.

"Hopefully his cell service will be restored soon so he can find out where he's drafted," Lawson said.